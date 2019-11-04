Ballroom dancers waltz their way to Roanoke for the Star Ball Dance Challenge

ROANOKE, Va. - Ballroom dancers from up and down the East Coast came to the Hotel Roanoke on Sunday for the Star Ball Dance Challenge.

29 dancers from different age groups and levels showed off their moves in front of three world-class judges.

Dancers ranged in ages from 16 to 93 years old.

In addition to the competitors, two professional ballroom dancers, Simona Caporale and Simone Spadon, danced the bolero, rumba and the cha-cha.

Event organizers say if you wish to join the glamour of the ballroom reach out to your local ballroom studio and start dancing.

