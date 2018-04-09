Big Lick Brewing Co. named among fastest growing craft breweries of 2017

ROANOKE, Va. - Big Lick Brewing Company was named one of the fastest-growing craft breweries by the Brewers Association.

When Big Lick opened in Sept. of 2014, it was Roanoke’s first nanobrewery. It is currently the largest brewery in Roanoke City.

Big Lick was ranked 45 among 50 small and independent breweries from across 25 states of over 6,200 breweries in the United States.

Median growth from 2016 to 2017 for these breweries was 216 percent. The median size of breweries on the list went from 284 barrels in 2016 to 963 barrels in 2017.

These brewing companies represent 5.5 percent of craft's growth by volume for 2017 and include eight brewpubs, 40 microbreweries and two regional craft breweries.

The list includes only small and independent breweries with all of their production at their own facilities. Breweries had to have opened Dec. 31, 2015 or earlier to be considered.

It only includes breweries that reported to the Brewers Association’s annual Beer Industry Production Survey; breweries with staff estimates or data from state excise tax reports were not considered.

Breweries must have had data from at least three years to be considered.

The Brewers Association is a not-for-profit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers.

