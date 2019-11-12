Blue Star Memorial marker dedicated on Mill Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. - The Westchester Garden Club, in cooperation with the Roanoke Department of Parks and Recreation and the city of Roanoke, unveiled a Blue Star Memorial marker.

The marker is at the top of Mill Mountain. The dedication ceremony was in honor of military members of the past, present and future. The memorial marker project was three years in the making.

"It's such a visual site for everyone that comes to the valley, and so we feel this is the perfect place for a reminder for those who have served," said Patty Smith, president of Westchester Garden Club.

The dedication included a tribute of flowers and music from the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.



