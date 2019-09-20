Botetourt County Fire and EMS trying citizen's academy as recruitment method

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Like many volunteer fire departments across the country, Botetourt County is feeling the pinch of just getting people to show up.

Department leaders want more volunteers, and this time around they're trying something different because there will always be a need for people to show up on fire scenes and rescue situations. That's why the county is putting out an all call for students for its first citizens' academy' and at this point they don't have as many sign-ups as they want.

These hands-on classes are not a new concept, but they're new for the growing county, and they're doing it with one goal in mind.

The volunteers of the county stay busy day and night. Firefighter James Hall learned about that pace. He's coming up on his first year of service.

"I actually go to school at what was Jefferson College now it's Radford University Carilion, I'm in the paramedic program, came here to get some experience, it's the best decision I've ever made," Hall said.

Chief Jason Ferguson said his folks do great work, but unfortunately, they can't do it all. There's career EMS staff, but fire is nearly all-volunteer and that's whether people sign up or not.



"Reliance on somebody else will take care of that, which may have been the past, is no more," Ferguson said.

That's why a new county-wide citizen's academy starts next week. They didn't invent the concept, but they're certainly re-imagining it, using it specifically for recruitment.

"Once you're in the door you get to know the people and understand what it's all about, people will find out that there's a place for everyone," Ferguson said.

Letters and phone calls don't always work because getting people to the station is half the battle. They won't be putting out any fires, but it's still hands-on.

"Talk about some things, do some classroom stuff, but we'll have a practical piece and explore everything from how 911 calls to come in all the way up to what's in the back of the fire truck or the ambulance," Ferguson said.

Hall and the crew take a lot of pride in what they do. They're hoping some others may get interested as well.

"You feel great at the end of the day when you come back from a call, you're like I got to help somebody, it's just a good feeling all around," Hall said.

The county also received a grant to produce a commercial on TV for recruitment purposes. Classes start next week. Find out more info here.

