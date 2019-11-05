California man stopped at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport with loaded gun in carry-on

ROANOKE, Va. - A California man was stopped by TSA Tuesday morning at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport after bringing a loaded gun in his carry-on through security, according to TSA.

A TSA officer found the gun inside the man's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint's X-ray monitor, according to TSA.

Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge, according to TSA.

Across the U.S., officers found 4,239 guns in carry-on bags at security checkpoints in 2018. 86% of them were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber, according to TSA.

Passengers can pack their guns in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Laws vary by state and locality.

