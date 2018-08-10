Carter Turner running for Virginia House of Delegates 8th district

ROANOKE, Va. - A Democrat is throwing his name in the hat for Greg Habeeb's old seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Carter Turner announced his kickoff campaign in front of supporters Thursday. Turner is from Salem and says he feels he has a good understanding of the challenges his community faces.

He unsuccessfully ran for the 8th district seat in 2009 but says the timing seems right for a Democrat to win this seat in Richmond. Turner spoke to WSLS by phone about some of his plans.

"I think we need to work to lift the wages in this region. We need to make this region more attractive to businesses. And I have some ideas about how we may do that. I'm also really concerned about traffic on Interstate 81. I think in the last five years there's been a real uptick in the number of accidents on 81,"

Republican Roanoke County Supervisor Joe McNamara is also running for the seat. The general election is Nov. 6th.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.