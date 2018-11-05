Cave Spring High construction prompts relocation of polling place

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County polling location is changing temporarily ahead of Election Day.

The polling place for the Penn Forest Precinct #502 is moving from Cave Spring High School to Penn Forest Worship Center since the high school is under construction.

The worship center is right across the street from the high school.

This will likely be in effect through the November 2020 election.

The worship center is ADA accessible.

The Cave Spring Precinct #503 has moved to the Church of the Holy Spirit, which is at 6011 Merriman Road.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.