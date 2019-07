ROANOKE, Va. - The life of a Roanoke doctor who was murdered in Belize will be celebrated during a memorial service Tuesday.

The service for Dr. Gary Swank is at 7 p.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Brambleton Avenue.

Visitation with his family will start at 6 p.m.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made, at Any American National Bank branch, to a scholarship fund for the Swank children.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.