Charlotte bound flight returns to Roanoke due to smoke coming from lavatory

ROANOKE, Va. - Smoke coming from an airplane lavatory caused a flight to return to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Saturday.

According to an airport spokesperson, a Piedmont Airlines flight was traveling to Charlotte, when the pilot radioed Air Traffic Control about the issue.

An Alert 2 was issued, meaning airport and local fire crews prepared for an incident.

Fire crews did not board the plane upon its return to Roanoke.

Passengers were removed from the plane and it was taken out of service.

No one was injured.

