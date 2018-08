ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke will soon get a second Chipotle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is slated to move into the old Ruby Tuesday in Valley View.

A sales representative says "it's still a ways out," but the restaurant is scheduled to open in the latter half of next year.

The other Chipotle is in the Towers Shopping Center.

