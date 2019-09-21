'Darts on steroids' makes debut in Star City, as Blue Ridge Axe Throwing opens its door

ROANOKE, Va. - Axe throwing is the new, unconventional way to blow off steam, and it's making its debut in the Star City.

As part of Blue Ridge Axe Throwing's opening celebration, you can try it out for free this weekend.

You can have a chance to go up against the world axe throwing league commissioner for a prize.

Owners say it's more entertaining than one might think.

"People describe it as darts on steroids, so you're throwing, not so much for the power, but for the accuracy," said Dawn Erdman, owner of Blue Ridge Axe Throwing. "If you look at the target, there are numbers on there. You want to accumulate a score. My daughter calls it millennial bowling."

Opening festivities start Saturday at noon and Sunday at 1 p.m.

