David James Homes closes for good citing 'bad business decisions'

ROANOKE, Va. - After nearly 25 years in business, David James Homes is shutting down all operations, according to an email from the company's founder, Merle Heckman.

The email, which was sent to employees just after 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, reads:

"David James Homes is closing all operations at this time. Your employment is terminated as of noon Wednesday July 10 I take full responsibility for making bad business decisions. You have all been excellent employees." Merle Heckman

10 News went by the business's Roanoke office to find employees packing up their belongings Wednesday afternoon.

The company, which is based in Roanoke, also has offices in Lynchburg, Winchester, Culpeper, Moneta and Clarksburg, West Virginia.

We've tried reaching out to the company's six offices, but no one answered.

