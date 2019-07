ROANOKE, Va. - Police say they have found a dead man in the Roanoke River.

Officers reportedly received a call for a dead person in the Roanoke River near the Piedmont Park area around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner before releasing any further information.

