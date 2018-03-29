Two sent to hospital in downtown Roanoke dog attack

ROANOKE, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after a dog attacked them on the streets of downtown Roanoke Thursday morning.

Witnesses say a man and woman were standing on 1st Street near Campbell Avenue when the dog approached them.

They said the dog seemed friendly at first but then attacked the woman. The pair tried to fight it off but it would not release the woman.

The dog attacked another man who tried to help. It tore his arm and refused to let go.

Bystanders unsuccessfully used a cane, a hammer, and pepper spray on the animal. It was at this point that another man stepped in.

"Someone was yelling to shoot it. I had my gun in my car," said Paul Burek. "I went and got my gun, once it started to pull away from people from people to walk across the road. I shot it."

The dog was killed.

The witnesses described the dog as a "Target dog," which is a bull terrier.

Campbell Avenue has reopened. It was closed from 1st Street to 2nd Street.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital. The man was bleeding profusely. There is no word on their condition.

