Dozens walk in Roanoke to raise awareness for domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens joined together in Roanoke Friday afternoon to show support for victims of domestic violence.

The crowd listened to speakers talk about their own personal stories of survival and mourned the loss of local victims of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so the group walked a couple blocks around the city to let the community know about the epidemic and that help is available.

They also wanted to share the message that domestic violence is not always physical abuse, it can also be mental, emotional or financial.

"Just go and seek those resources and get out of that situation before it becomes a lethal event, and they lose their lives. And that's what today is about, it's about that prevention and awareness," said Stacey Sheppard, the domestic violence services director for TAP.

If you'd like to learn more about those resources, contact the Roanoke Valley Violence Prevention Council or call 2-1-1.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.