Dr. Ken Nicely named permanent superintendent of Roanoke County Schools

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County Schools has named a permanent superintendent.

Dr. Ken Nicely was confirmed as the new superintendent at a Roanoke County School Board meeting on Thursday night, according to Chuck Lionberger, community relations specialist for Roanoke County Schools.

Before being confirmed, Nicely served as the temporary superintendent since July.

Nicely replaced Dr. Gregory Killough, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

"It's truly humbling because you care so much about the school division and the confidence the board will have in me to help through this transition," said Nicely.

Since joining Roanoke County Public Schools, Nicley has taught at Cave Spring Middle School and has been both an assistant principal and the principal at Hidden Valley Middle School.

In 2012, he moved to the central office, where he became the director of secondary instruction and later the director of administration.

Nicely graduated from the College of William & Mary, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.



