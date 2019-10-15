Explore Park transforms into spooky Halloween wonderland

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Parks is taking Halloween to new heights. They are turning the new Treetop Quest challenge course at Explore Park into a thrilling Halloween adventure for all ages.

For two weekends you can visit the park to experience interactive ghost stories, puzzles and a giant spiderweb-themed net trampoline. Activities are categorized by age groups.

There's Ghostly Heights with no scares for ages 4 to 6, next there's Flight of the Bat which is a low scare level for ages 7 and up, lastly there's Into the Spider's Lair which is a high scare level for ages 7 and up. For a full description of the three different narratives and to register, click here.

Scare Quest is October 17, 18, 20 and 24-26 at Explore Park at milepost 115 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

10 News Reporter Megan Woods gives you a sneak peek at this new Halloween experience.

