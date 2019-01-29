First phase of Fallon Park Elementary construction nearly complete

ROANOKE, Va. - Teachers and students won't have to wait too much longer to move into the new Fallon Park Elementary.

Roanoke City Public Schools has announced that Phase 1 of construction is almost complete. Phase 1 is an academic building that will house 26 classrooms.

It's being built behind the existing school, which is off of Dale Avenue in Southeast Roanoke. Much of the work is done already, and desks and chairs are slated to arrive early next month.

Teachers and students should be able to move in early March, if all goes according to plan.

Crews have started early on Phase 2, which is scheduled to be complete by December. This phase will include a new cafeteria, administrative offices, and a two-story wing with additional classrooms.

The final phase, Phase 3, is set to finish in the summer of 2020. Workers will tear down the existing school building and start constructing a new bus loop. They will also renovate the existing gym and convert the existing cafeteria into an art and music center.

