Food Lion continues mission to feed the hungry with new initiative

ROANOKE, Va.- - Food Lion is working to fight hunger with a new initiative. On Wednesday, the grocery chain announced a goal to provide 1 billion meals to the Roanoke Valley community by 2025.

"It's very encouraging to us. It give us hope but it gives the partnering programs that feed people hope and it certainly gives individuals families hope," said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Food Lion feeds has already donated 500 million meals to families in need in the Star City and across 10 states. Organizers say their efforts are all about fighting food insecurity by providing good, nutritious options.



