FreightCar America to close Roanoke plant this fall

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - FreightCar America will permanently close its doors in Roanoke in the fall.

According to a Virginia WARN notice sent Monday by the company to city Mayor Sherman Lea, layoffs will come in waves, starting around Sept. 20 and going until about Nov. 11. The plant is at 830 Campbell Ave. in Roanoke.

Employees with the company tell 10 News that the announcement was made in a companywide meeting around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

"At this time, the plant closing should be considered permanent, and employees should not count on being recalled to employment with the Company," David Benson, the vice president of human resources for FreightCar America, said in the WARN notice.

At this time, it is unclear how many people will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.