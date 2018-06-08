General Electric to close Salem manufacturing plant, eliminating 265 jobs

SALEM, Va. - General Electric is closing its manufacturing plant in Salem, the company announced Friday morning.

Of the 265 employees who will lose their jobs, 42 percent are eligible for retirement. They will receive severance packages.

Other GE locations or supplier partners will take care of the work the plant handled.

GE is one of the area's largest employers and has been a staple in the community since 1955.

Revenue for the power business dropped 7 percent in the first quarter of 2018 when compared with last year.

The company announced back in March that it would permanently lay off 42 employees, citing a significant decline in orders.

Prior to the March layoffs, about 570 people worked at the plant.

GE’s facility in Salem designed and produced control systems and integrated circuit boards for gas and steam generators, pitch systems for wind turbine blade controls, starters for gas turbines and down-tower assembly for wind power conversion systems.

Here is the statement from GE:

Based on the ongoing challenges in the power industry and a significant decline in orders at this facility, we have announced our intent to close our manufacturing facility in Salem, VA, and move the remaining work to other GE locations or to supplier partners. If requested by the local union, in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, GE will engage in a 60-day decision bargaining period with the union regarding the intended closure.

If GE makes a final decision to go forward with this transfer of work, GE would continue to have a presence in the Salem community, employing more than 200 professionals across our Power, Renewable Energy and Baker Hughes businesses.

This action is difficult and does not reflect the performance, dedication, and hard work of our employees. If the site is closed, impacted employees, nearly half of whom are eligible for retirement, would be provided with a comprehensive severance package, including transition support to new employment.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.