Give a personal thanks to local veterans during Virginia Veterans Parade

ROANOKE, Va. - Veterans Day is a time to remember those who fought for our freedom.

This Saturday, you can give a personal thank you to local veterans during the Virginia Veteran Parade in Downtown Roanoke.

This year marks the 10th annual parade. To kick off the monumental occasion, there will be a military flyover. Then more than 60 participants walk the Downtown Roanoke route including local marching bands and an army regiment band.

If you want to participate in the parade, it's not too late. Click here to register.

The entire celebration is a moment to not only enjoy a great parade but to teach even the little ones how far a simple thank you can go.

Daniel Wickham, who is a veteran on the Virginia Veterans Parade Committee, says, "I think they see just how important it is to value our veterans and what they've done for our country, they're time and service even if it was a short amount of time like myself. Just someone giving me a simple thank you especially a child it really touches me."

It doesn't just touch Wickham, it touches the dozens of veterans who come to the parade.

Wickham says, "I definitely know for a fact all the veterans in the local area, especially those that make the trip from the VA hospital to come be here that day, seeing children really show respect and saying thank you means the world. That means the world to them and they truly appreciate it."

The parade is this Saturday at 11 a.m. There is a meet and greet with veterans before the parade at 9:30 a.m. in the market building.

If you can't make it you can watch the parade live here on WSLS 10 News.



