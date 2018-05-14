Goodwill Industries of the Valleys opening Youth and Teen Center

ROANOKE, Va. - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hoping to give local teens more opportunities.

Organizers are opening a Youth and Teen Center at the Melrose Jobs Campus early this summer. It will include a computer lab, virtual reality stations and recreational spaces.

This all comes as construction begins on the city of Roanoke's Melrose Branch Library, which will be located next door.

"Youth have a lot of needs in the community. A safe place to go in the summer or after school, a need for mentors and support, as well as just some recreational space to go and have a good time, so we are excited to be able to provide that right in the neighborhood," said Mary Anne Gilmer, vice president of mission services for Goodwill.

The new center will be located in the Simply Goodwill store space. The store will close May 26, and renovations will begin June 1.

