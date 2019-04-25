Grandin Theatre prepares for 'Avengers' movie premiere

ROANOKE, Va. - It's the end of an era. The last film of Marvel's Avengers series premieres Thursday night and there's a lot of excitement in Roanoke.

The Grandin Theatre is showing "Avengers: Endgame" at 7 p.m. and 10:25 p.m.

The theater is going to be fully staffed and is stocking up on food and drinks. About 200 people had already bought tickets for the 7 p.m. showing by lunchtime Thursday and theater workers expect there to be a line at the door.

Moviegoers are encouraged to buy tickets in advance, grab some popcorn and put on costumes, but remember to leave a few things at home.

"[We try to remind everyone] not to bring any actual weapons. If you can keep the giant nine- pound hammers and the swords out of the building," said Ian Fortier, the executive director of the theater. "But if you have superpowers, we're happy to see those, too. Just try not to blow the roof off."

The Grandin Theatre will show "Avengers: Endgame" at least until May 16.

