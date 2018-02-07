Grandin Theatre starts first ever African-American film festival

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke is hosting special movies this month for free.

The theater began its first-ever African-American film festival.

From now until the end of the month the theater will show a movie focusing on black culture every Tuesday.

For its first night the theater showed the 1974 western satire "Blazing Saddles."

"We wanted to make sure that the Grandin was much more just a movie theater but more of a historical landmark and a cultural icon in a community center. So we started a specific event in January for Martin Luther King Day and for Black History Month. It went really well and we developed a lot of relationships. And we decided this year we were going to develop our own first African-American film festival to celebrate the entire month of Black History Month," said Ian Fortier, executive director of The Grandin Theatre Foundation.

Next week's showing is "Devil in a Blue Dress" starring Denzel Washington.



All movies start at 7:15 p.m.

