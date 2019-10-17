Happy Trails draws TV stars from days of Westerns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The days of cowboy shows may be gone, but the Western spirit is alive in Roanoke this weekend.

The Happy Trails Festival at the Valley View Holiday Inn featured tables full of memorabilia and several icons from the days of Westerns. Special guests included John Wayne's son, Patrick Wayne; "Murder She Wrote" star Ron Masak; and Roy Rogers' daughter, Dodie Rogers.

Dodie Rogers says she came to Roanoke because she enjoys hearing how her father's shows shaped people's lives.

"We meet so many nice people, and we love the area,” Rogers said. “We love hearing the fans' stories of seeing Dad, meeting him, and the interest they have."

The festival, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will continue through the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.