Hollins University set to open first phase of apartment village Monday

HOLLINS, Va. - Hollins University is introducing new student housing for the first time in 50 years.

The university announced in an email on Thursday that Phase I of the school's new apartment village will open after eight years of planning, fundraising and construction.

Officials said the village is meant to bring students closer to classes, dining, extracurriculars and sporting events.

Phase I will consist of four buildings with eight units with 12 double rooms and 16 single rooms, accommodating a total of 40 students, according to officials.

Officials said construction is set to start soon on Phase II, which will be made up of six buildings with 12 units, 16 double rooms and 24 single rooms, making a total 56 beds.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.