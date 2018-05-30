"Home for Good" project continues, despite wet weather

ROANOKE, Va. - The 10 News "Home for Good" project continued Tuesday with the help of a community sponsor, despite the rain.

Crews from Bower Heating and Air Conditioning were on site working inside the home 10 News is building with Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley and sponsors.

Bower Heating and Air Conditioning has partnered with Habitat on other home projects.

Those on site Tuesday said they enjoy supporting a great cause.

"It's good to get out and help out," said Ryan Perry, with Bower Heating and Air Conditioning. "It's good for people to get out and give back to the community."

The "Home for Good" project is expected to wrap up in July.

