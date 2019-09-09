Homeless, underprivileged get much-needed makeovers

ROANOKE, Va. - Stylists in the Roanoke Valley are helping people living in poverty look and feel good to boost their confidence and help them get back on their feet.

On Sunday, dozens of people headed to the Cultural Arts for Excellence center in Roanoke for a much-needed makeover, all for free. Laura Wilson was one of the lucky clients.

"I love it!" Wilson said about her new look.

Though, the women and men aren't your usual clients. They're homeless or just going through a hard time financially.

"We came from a shelter, a woman's shelter," Wilson said. "So, they rolled us up in the van, and they brought us here."

Now with her new hairdo, Wilson said she's ready to take on the world.

"I go to school. So in the morning time, it'll be more easier for me to get ready, to get ready to go," Wilson said.

Roanoke hair stylist Ian Frierson said not having the money to take care of yourself can make it hard to get a job and to get back on your feet. That's why he organized the event because he said everyone deserves a second chance.

"They've come gave me hugs. They've shook my hand. They've cried," Frierson said. "I'm so thankful. They are so happy."

Hair stylists, nail and makeup artists donated their services and time.

"I just wanted to make people smile. Brighten people's day," said hair stylist Mandy Mullins. "People that don't usually get pampered, give them the opportunity to feel beautiful."

The community donated toiletries, clothing and hot meals. Frierson also invited businesses looking to hire.

"One girl got a job here," Frierson said.

Wilson said the makeover was just the pick-me-up she needed.

"It made me feel like a movie star," Wilson said.

Frierson said the event was such a success, that he's planning to make the Roanoke Homeless Makeover an annual event, and he wants even more volunteers and clients to attend next year.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.