No one hurt after fire in Roanoke County causes $50,000 in damages to home, pickup truck

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Crews battled a house fire and a pickup truck fire on Tuesday in Roanoke County.

It happened in the Catawba/Masons Cove area in the 7800 block of Bending Oak Drive.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. and the fire was under control within an hour.

A man was able to escape the home during the fire. No one was injured, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The fire was determined to be an accident, with estimated damages at $50,000, due to the accidental pickup truck fire too close to the house, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

