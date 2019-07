ROANOKE, Va. - Crews responded to a house fire on 14th Street Southwest in Roanoke around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived.

Two kids and one adult were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial with some smoke inhalation.

Four were overall displaced. They are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

