Hundreds of people living with disabilities get full prom experience at Night to Shine

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday night was the time to shine for a group of special teens and adults.

Two hundred seventy people were signed up to attend the third annual Night to Shine in Roanoke. It's a full prom experience for people living with disabilities.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors the event, and it's hosted by several local churches.

Participants get to enjoy makeovers, karaoke, limo rides, dinner and dancing.

Volunteers said it's all about making promgoers and their families feel special.

“To be able to share that, you know, God made them, God loves them, we love them, we want them (to know) that they're cherished and they're special. It's just really, you know, it's just really special," said Patrice Smelser, unlimited ministry director for Fellowship Community Church.

