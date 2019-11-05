Hundreds of volunteers needed for annual Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. - The Drumstick Dash is just a few weeks away

The 14th annual Thanksgiving Day race brings out thousands of people every year.

So far, about 3,000 people have signed up. The goal is 14,000.

The Drumstick Dash is the Rescue Mission's biggest fundraiser, providing nearly all the funding it needs to feed people.

To pull it off, it needs hundreds of volunteers to sign up in the next few weeks.

"Whether that's for the week of the dash -- so, for registration going on, people coming in, picking up shirts -- or the day of -- so, crowd control, race marshals, registration the morning of -- we need all those people going in for that," said Kevin Berry, race director for the Drumstick Dash.

Click here to find out how you can sign up to participate in the race. Contact the Rescue Mission to volunteer.

