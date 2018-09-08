Hundreds put on walking shoes for annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds put on their walking shoes for the fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Roanoke Saturday morning.

Going up the staircase to the top of the Wells Fargo building is no easy climb, but it's a symbolic tribute.

Anthony Fisher joined more than 300 others in the climb as a way to honor and remember the first responders who died trying to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s a great experience. I can’t imagine climbing with all that gear,” Fisher said.

Each participant climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Stephen Curry, of Roanoke Fire Emergency Management Services, said this year more than 343 participants came out, which is more than last year.

This year's stair climb raised more than $25,000, which will benefit programs to support the families of our nation's fallen firefighters.

“It's awesome to see members of the community and firefighters from around Roanoke Valley come together,” Curry said.

These climbers are ensuring that the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 emergency medical services personnel are honored and that the world knows we will never forget.

