IRONMAN triathlon coming to Roanoke Valley in 2020

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ironman Triathlon is set to come to the Roanoke Valley in 2020.

On Tuesday morning, officials with Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, Carilion Clinic and IRONMAN announced that the international sporting event will be coming to the region.

The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge triathlon will take place on June 7, 2020.

Roanoke will host the triathlon for several years, taking the place of previous host city Williamsburg.

Registration for the event will open on Aug. 13.

The IRONMAN triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. The 70.3 race consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bicycle ride and a 13.1-mile run done in that order without a break.

