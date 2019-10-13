Latinx job fair gives opportunities for the whole community

ROANOKE, Va. - A free job fair was held in the Roanoke Valley on Sunday to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

This was the second annual Latinx job fair. Organizers say the first one last year was such a success they wanted to do another.

There were more than just job opportunities; people could also come to learn about furthering their education, career paths and more.

One organizer even said last year, a man who was naturalized the day before the job fair registered to vote at the event.

Organizers hope the more service they provide, the more everyone will feel they're part of the community.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.