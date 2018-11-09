LewisGale hospitals receive top grades for patient safety

SALEM, Va. - All four LewisGale Regional Health System hospitals received top grades from a national nonprofit health care ratings organization.

The grades were given by The Leapfrog Group based on patient safety such as preventing medical errors, infections and other concerns.

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany and LewisGale Regional Medical Center each received an "A" grade and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski received a "B" grade.

"This is a lot of diligence that happens each and every day. It's putting patients first every single day. It shows our dedication to patient safety," said Marsha Myers, interim chief operating officer.

Last year, LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Alleghany were the only two of the four hospitals that received an "A" rating.



