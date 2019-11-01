Local artists create unique nutcracker as fundraiser for Nutcracker at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. - Southwest Virginia Ballet's Nutcracker at the Berglund Center is a holiday tradition for many going on 27 years. To dazzle crowds year after year takes money and in order to raise that money, the ballet company takes a creative approach.

Saturday at Roanoke Country Club, SWVA Ballet is hosting its annual Nutcracker Gala. The night includes cocktails, dinner, dancing and a chance to bid on five one-of-a-kind nutcrackers handmade by local artists.

The inspiration for these nutcrackers varies; whether it's Elton John or Guns-N-Roses one thing is for sure, these artists brought their imagination to life.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning at Star City Ballet School getting you a first look at the nutcrackers before they head to the auction.

Nutcracker Gala is Saturday Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person (21 and older). For tickets or if you're an artist interested in creating a nutcracker next year, contact Carole via phone, 540-387-3978 or email at carol@svballet.org

