Locals react to anniversary of chemical spill at Tinker Creek

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Matthew Stout is getting a lot of bites at Tinker Creek.

“There are a lot of lively animals and species and insects and all that good stuff,” Stout said.

Stout, who has been fishing for nearly his entire life, is all too familiar with the chemical spill that killed thousands of fish in the creek one year ago.

“I was disgusted. It was very upsetting,” Stout said.

Crop Production Services accidentally leaked 165 gallons of Termix into Tinker Creek.

In a statement to 10 News earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said its staff has examined the area. They observed many fish, crayfish, snails and mayflies.

The statement also said staff will conduct another assessment in October.

Meanwhile, Stout's brother, Kenneth Ward, is excited to see more life in the creek.

“It's a lot better than what it was before. It was terrible when all those fish died. I’m glad to see it back to where it was,” Ward said.

After catching dozens of fish, Stout said hopes to get at least one trout for the day.

