Mac and Bob's will declare bankruptcy while facing class action lawsuit

SALEM, Va. - Mac and Bob's Restaurant in Salem will declare bankruptcy -- but stay open -- all because of tipping dishwashers.

The popular restaurant in downtown Salem posted the information on its Facebook page along with a GoFundMe to raise money.

The restaurant requires servers to tip dishwashers, as they might bartenders and hosts. But a former server is suing in a class action lawsuit, saying the practice was wrong.

Now, the restaurant has been told it may have to pay, through a complicated formula, 156 employees a total of more than $1 million.

Mac and Bob's will seek bankruptcy protection, but stay open.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

Click here if you're interested in donating to the GoFundMe to help with legal fees and to show support. In only two days, it's raised over $47,000, with the ultimate goal of raising $100,000.

A community member has created a Facebook event called "Show Bob How Much We Love Him." People are asked to pack the restaurant and "tip the heck out of the servers."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.