Man killed in weekend Roanoke shooting identified

Picture of Chad Erndt from a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of his funeral.

ROANOKE, Va. - Friends are mourning the loss of the man who was shot and killed in Roanoke over the weekend.

Authorities say 30-year-old Chad Erndt was the victim of the Saturday night shooting near the W.R. Brews restaurant. A post was also made on his Facebook page and a GoFundMe was created to rause funds for a funeral.

As of 10:30 Monday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $5,100 out of a $10,000 goal.

Officers say they were called to the scene Saturday night in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Neighbors tell 10 News they heard five gunshots, a pause, then five more gunshots.

Roanoke City police said this is an ongoing investigation. Police do not believe there is any further danger to the community regarding this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500.

