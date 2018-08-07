Man shot after fighting with Roanoke officers charged after incident, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - The 33-year-old man who was shot by a Roanoke officer while resisting arrest was charged on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

James Wesley Kasey Jr. was charged before a grand jury in Roanoke with two counts of assault and battery of law enforcement and two counts of attempt to disarm a police officer.

The incident happened on Aug. 1 around 9 a.m., when officers went to a home in the 3000 block of Cove Road NW for a domestic disorder call.

As the two Roanoke officers were attempting to place the man under arrest, he refused to comply with them and began fighting them, according to state police.

One of the officers then shot Kasey. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Kasey was held with no bond and was served at the Roanoke City Jail where he was being held on abduction and domestic assault charges.

