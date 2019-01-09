Member One warns customers after skimmer found at Roanoke ATM

ROANOKE, Va. - A local bank is warning customers after a skimming device was found on one of its Roanoke ATMs.

Member One Federal Credit Union says the skimming device has been removed and impacted customers have been notified.

Although the skimmer has been removed, the bank suggests people to take the following steps while at an ATM:

Shield the keypad with your hand when entering your PIN.

Be cautious of anyone trying to help you -- they may be trying to steal your card number and PIN.

If an ATM shows any signs of tampering, like a discolored card reader or unresponsive keypad, do not use the machine and report it to the bank. Do not force your card into the reader.

Keep copies of receipts and compare them to your statements regularly.

Report any unusual activity by calling the number on the back of your card or by contacting your bank.

The bank says law enforcement has been notified and it is working closely with them.

