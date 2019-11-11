Mission BBQ honors Veterans in extra special way for Veterans Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Mission BBQ is all about giving back and honoring those who serve our country and community 365 days out of the year. On Veterans Day it kicks it up a notch to make sure veterans know how much they're appreciated.

Today from open to close, Mission BBQ is offering a free sandwich and dessert to every veteran. It's also having a ceremony to honor veterans at noon and around 6 p.m.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent Veterans Day morning with Mission BBQ to find out why honoring local veterans is so special to the business.

