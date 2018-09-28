New search warrants unsealed in Bent Mountain investigation

ROANOKE, Va.- - New details have been released in the death of three young friends on Bent Mountain.

Unsealed search warrants by Roanoke County Circuit Court reveal evidence in the case against Trevor Charles. He is charged with capital murder in connection with the June deaths of Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy. According to the warrants, Roanoke County police investigators searched three cellphones.

One warrant was to determine who Charles called and where his was before, during and after the killings. Another was for a phone belonging to his mother, Amy Charles. She testified she was with her son just hours after the slayings. Charles' mother is not facing charges.

A third warrant is for GPS data in Trump's car, which police believe Charles ditched.

