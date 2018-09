ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new place to shop in Roanoke.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is having the grand opening of its Valley View location Wednesday morning. It's located where Toys 'R' Us was.

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin will be there to help celebrate.

For those who haven't shopped there before, Ollie's is a discount store similar to Big Lots.

Ollie's also has locations in Salem, Lexington, Lynchburg and Pulaski.

