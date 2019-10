ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a crash on I-81 in Roanoke County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at mile marker 134 around 6 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays. The road is blocked northbound and southbound. Detours have been set up by VDOT for traffic at exits 137 and 132.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

