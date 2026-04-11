611 locomotive to operate a limited series of summer excursions in June and July

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, in partnership with the Virginia Scenic Railway and Steam Railroading Institute, announced that the legendary Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 will operate a limited series of summer steam excursions in June and July.

Beginning June 12, 2026, the 611 will power passenger excursions departing from Staunton and Louisa, Virginia, offering riders a rare opportunity to experience mainline steam railroading in the Commonwealth.

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“We are thrilled to bring the 611 back to the rails for summer excursions in partnership with the Virginia Scenic Railway and the Steam Railroading Institute,” said Mendy Flynn, Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. “This collaboration allows us to share the power and beauty of steam railroading with new audiences while honoring Virginia’s rich rail heritage.”

The Steam Railroading Institute and the Virginia Scenic Railway are providing passenger coaches. Prices and seating options will vary, and will include the following classes of service: Coach, Premium Coach, Table Class, and Dome Class.

Specific details about the schedule, price, and route descriptions are available on the Virginia Scenic Railway website. Tickets are expected to be released on April 15, 2026 for more information, click here.