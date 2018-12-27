One taken to the hospital after Southeast Roanoke accident

ROANOKE, Va. - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Southeast Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the crash at the intersection of Dale Avenue and 18th Street around 6:15 p.m.

There was only one car involved, and the driver was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are still on the scene, and Dale Avenue is blocked in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.