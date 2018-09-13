Overnight arrest related to missing 3-month-old Roanoke girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

There's a possible break in the case of a missing 3-month-old Roanoke girl.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an overnight arrest is related to the disappearance of Arieanna Day.

Dozens of officers and search and rescue crew members are at North Fork Baptist Church on Jenelle Road near the railroad tracks.

There are search and rescue boats and many law enforcement officers at the scene.

31-year-old Andrew Christopher Terry, of Roanoke, has been arrested and charged in connection with the illegal disposal of a body.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office made the arrest after being contacted by Roanoke police to assist with an investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Roanoke man is accused of illegally disposing of a body.

Andrew Christopher Terry, a 31-year-old Roanoke resident, was arrested around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Roanoke detectives had reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to help with an active criminal investigation.

Terry is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. We're working to find out more.

